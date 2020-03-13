Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas governor resists making calls on canceling events
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn't making decisions on canceling public gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak. That comes eve as some local officials in Texas seek guidance and other governors in the U.S. are urging bans on big crowds. Abott says health officials are better suited to make the call and continued to hold that stance in a call Wednesday with Texas mayors and county officials. Texas has more than two dozen cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
IMMIGRATION-PREGNANT WOMAN'S DEATH
Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas. The U.S. and Guatemalan governments said Thursday that medical personnel tried to deliver her baby, but were unsuccessful. The U.S. says she was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities say she was at seven months. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says her death was caused by human smugglers who encouraged her to try to climb the wall. The agency says authorities are working with Mexico to find those responsible.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ENTERTAINMENT-WHAT’S-HAPPENING
Who Canceled: A look at the concerts, films, events on hold
Tours, conventions and festivals are announcing cancellations and postponements daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The Who postponed their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start Monday and run through April 8. Country duo Dan + Shay rescheduled the spring leg of their arena tour. The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, canceling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Several events have been canceled in Los Angeles, including the upcoming TCM Classic Film Festival, and the Kids Choice Awards have been postponed. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EMPTY-HALLS
Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus' arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY-ADMISSION
Probe: Ex-Texas Southern University leader knew about fraud
HOUSTON (AP) — An internal investigation revealed that an ousted head of Texas Southern University knew about the university giving low-performing students more than $400,000 in scholarships in a ploy to increase enrollment. Charla Parker-Thompson, TSU’s chief internal auditor, released information about corruption in the school's admission process after former TSU President Austin Lane reached a buyout agreement with the university's board of regents. The 17-page report was dated for Wednesday. Lane had been removed from his position for failing to report alleged fraud and directing a former official to violate university policy.
AP-US-MEGACHURCH-PASTOR-FRAUD
Texas megachurch pastor pleads guilty to bilking investors
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of millions of dollars. Kirbyjon Caldwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Caldwell was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston. Gregory A. Smith is Caldwell's co-defendant and former financial planner in Shreveport. He pleaded guilty to the same charge in July 2019. Prosecutors say Caldwell and Smith used their clout to persuade victims to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds that had no investment value. Smith will be sentenced on May 4 and Caldwell on July 22.
HIGH-END STRATEGY
Neiman Marcus to close most discount stores, focus on luxury
NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus is ditching the off-price business and focusing on its high-end customers. The Dallas-based privately held luxury retailer said that it's closing more than half of its remaining 22 Last Call stores, which sold designer brands at big discounts. The company said the moves, which will result in 500 job cuts, are designed to free up resources to better focus on high-end customers. Neiman Marcus is combining the online and store teams and will shift the role of sales associates to what it calls trusted client advisers who will help customers not just buy products but assist them with dining options and other services like beauty. Neiman Marcus will also eliminate 250 non-selling associates.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UIL TOURNAMENT
UIL postpones state basketball tourney over virus concerns
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas have decided to postpone the boys’ state basketball tournament. The University Interscholastic League said all tournament games after the Thursday afternoon session for Class 3A schools are postponed. The tournament started Thursday and had been scheduled to play through Saturday night. The UIL said it made the call due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Tournament officials had earlier decided to limit the number of fans into the Alamodome in San Antonio to watch each game. Officials finally decided to shut it down as college and high school tournaments nationwide were cancelled or suspended and professional leagues suspended play.
DRUG CARTEL RAIDS
AP Exclusive: Inside massive DEA raid targeting drug cartel
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Federal agents fanned out across the United States in early morning raids Wednesday aimed at dismantling the upper echelon of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. More than 650 people have been arrested, more than 15,000 kilos of meth has been seized and nearly $20 million has been taken by authorities. For the U.S, combating Mexico’s fastest-growing and most violent gang is a top priority. Law enforcement officials believe the gang has drug distribution hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. And it's believed to have a presence in 24 of Mexico’s 32 states.
FAA-CHARTER FLIGHTS
FAA grounds operator that ran flights for pro sports teams
DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials have grounded a charter operator that ran flights for pro sports teams. The agency says the company and its pilots weren’t authorized to operate the flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it issued an emergency order revoking the operating certificate of Paradigm Air Operators. The FAA says the company conducted at least 34 unauthorized flights from 2013 to 2018 for customers including the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Indians and the Oakland Athletics baseball teams and the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey teams. The FAA says pilots didn’t meet standards for crews operating flights that are advertised or otherwise promoted to customers.