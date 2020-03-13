Jails, prisons across Texas Panhandle taking steps to prepare for coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas. (KFDA) - Jails and prisons in the area say they are preparing for the coronavirus in a number of ways.
One of the first ways Potter and Randall County Jails began preparing for the coronavirus was by giving a more in-depth screening as new inmates are being processed.
“We started a new question as everybody comes through the door that’s being booked in our jail," said Sheirff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriffs Department. "We want to know, have you been out of the country in the last 14 days, where, or have you been around anybody that’s been out of the country in the last few days.”
Sanitization in jail systems is also being increased as the virus is known to live on surfaces for an extended period of time.
“They’re probably being a little more frequent on cleaning of surfaces where people touch a lot," said Hank Blanchard, public information officer for the Randall County Sheriffs Department. “It used to be every three or four hours, now it’s like every hour or two, and they’re trying to increase that since the corona can stay viable on surfaces for such a long period of time.”
Area sheriff’s departments are also trying to ensure the medical staff is prepared should someone enter the facility who is suspected to have coronavirus.
“We have a medical facility inside the jail, and it has the negative air pressure room and everything, so we can get them in there to where the air is not being transmitted anywhere else in the jail. It stays there," Blanchard said. "Our medical staff will work with the area health department, and if we believe we need to get a test done, then we’ll get with the health department, and we’ll conduct those tests.”
Texas is now taking more serious safety measures as Governor Abbott authorized the suspension of visitation in county jails and state prisons today. Although it’s not a requirement in county jails, many surrounding jails are moving forward with this suspension.
“We have suspended all physical jail activity and visitations. However, you can still call your loved ones on the teleconference that we use, and you can still use the video visitation that we have available," said Sergeant Jace Delgado, Moore County Sheriffs Department.
All visitation in state prisons is no longer allowed. We have confirmed Potter and Randall County Jails will not be enforcing the suspension, while Hall, Moore, Hemphill, and Armstrong Counties will.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.