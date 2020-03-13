High Plains Food Bank making preparations in case of Coronavirus outbreak in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has been proactive in preparing for possible Coronavirus cases that could affect area residents.
As many businesses and institutions continue to close down in efforts to prevent COVID-19 cases, the HPFB is ready to help if an outbreak occurs.
Through a developing Disaster Plan, the HPFB is preparing additional family food boxes just in case anyone in the region has to be quarantined.
The family food boxes usually last for two or more weeks because they contain food with an extended shelf life.
Food banks around the country are struggling in many ways due to COVID-19, which has now helped the HPFB to better prepare in case of emergency in the Texas Panhandle.
“It’s really about preparation and preparing for the what if," said High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson. "It’s really good to have plans just in case.”
If you would like to help the HPFB create more food boxes, you can make monetary donations here.
