Cold and wet Friday

We’re waking up to rain this morning and will continue to see moisture throughout the day. Temps are starting off in the 30s and 40s and will stay in the 40s this afternoon. Rain will continue through the day and overnight with heavy rain and a few storms possible at times. Wintry mix will also be possible to our north. We clear out on Saturday with temps in the 60s. Rain chances return late in the day Sunday with scattered showers and that continues into next week. Temps stay mild through next week in the 60s and 70s.