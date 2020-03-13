Clovis woman to spend 7 years in prison for armed robbery of elderly woman

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis woman will spend seven years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections after her sentencing today for her role in robbing an elderly woman at gun point.
36-year-old Jamie Salazar-Cadena, of Clovis, pleaded guilty today and was sentenced to 11 years in prison with four years suspended in favor of supervised probation and two years parole.
On August 18, 2019, Salazar-Cadena and another woman robbed an 88-year-old elderly woman at gun point in the parking lot of a Clovis church.
The victim’s debit card, which was stolen along with her purse during the robbery, was used at several businesses throughout Clovis.
Salazar-Cadena has a prior felony conviction, so her sentencing was enhanced by this and for her use of a firearm.
The other suspect in this robbery, Cherry Anaya, is charged with armed robbery. Her trial is set for May 22.
