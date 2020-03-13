Amarillo’s government offices taking safety precautions for employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Government officials in Potter County say they are taking necessary precautions to keep their employees safe in the event they see a case of the Coronavirus.
“It’s just those added precautions," said Potter County Clerk Julie Smith. "You know, washing your hands, wiping down your counters. Obviously we are a public office, so we are not going to close, because people need to come in and need to be able to do business.”
The staff has also been prepared on what to do if they come into contact with someone from the public who may be ill.
“I’ve instructed our staff that if somebody is coughing while they’re waiting on them, they can politely ask them to step away for a minute then come back to the counter and finish their business," said Smith. "Other than that, we’re a public office, so that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
As the Clerk’s office prepares for those interactions, they are still able to do their job remotely, if need be.
“When it comes to county government, we’re different, as far as like, I don’t see them shutting down county government," said Smith. "This is what we do everyday, and quite frankly, if they did shut it down for the public to come in, we would probably remain at work. We do a lot of our stuff online now, electronically.”
While most of the work in the Clerk’s office could be done online, their most popular service would not be offered.
“The only thing that we wouldn’t be able to do in our office is issue marriage licenses," said Smith. "That is something that people rely on us to be here, so we will be open until we are told not to be.”
The Potter County District Clerk talks about how they’re taking safety measures in their office.
“I think maintenance has installed the hand sanitizers that are on the wall, and, so as the jurors come in, they can use those hand sanitizers as they enter the jury room,” said Potter County District Clerk Carley Snider.
Although safety measures are being taken, the Potter County District Clerk office is prepared to follow protocol if they were to have an employee with the coronavirus.
“All of us would be tested and quarantined for 14 days," said Snider. "Then we would have, I’m sure, maintenance come in and do a deep cleaning of the office, and then as we’re free and clear, we can start coming back to work.”
As Potter County continues to prepare, they are hoping the virus does not get to the point of reaching their office.
