Amarillo police asking for information in possible violent crime in Eastridge neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help in a possible violent crime that occurred Thursday in the Eastridge neighborhood.
The Amarillo Police Department said in a news release that officers received a tip of a possible homicide in northeast Amarillo.
During the investigation, officers found evidence of an assault outside of a home in the 900 block of Columbine Street.
After a search warrant was obtained, police found more evidence that revealed a violent crime had occurred inside.
A victim was not located on the property and the APD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
