Amarillo City Council’s Tuesday meeting cancelled for Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has decided to cancel their City Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday in recognition of Spring Break.
Many Amarillo area school districts will be taking their Spring Break next week, so there will not be a meeting held on Tuesday, March 17.
The next scheduled City Council meeting will be Tuesday, March 24 at 1:00 p.m.
For more information you can contact the City of Amarillo Communications Manager at (806) 378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.