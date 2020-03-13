Airport, buses and ride sharing companies in Amarillo taking measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is taking new precautions at the airport and with public transportation. Residents who work for ride sharing companies are also preparing in case COVID-19 spreads to the area.
The Rick Husband International airport will begin a new cleaning procedure that will occur every two hours.
“We were notified that the TSA is going to kind of change some of their procedures. They are going to clean all major surfaces, sanitize all bins and other pertinent areas of concern. Each cleaning should take about 7 to 10 minutes," said Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. "The impact on travel should be minimal. They do encourage passengers not to show up late to the airport.”
Schedules for the Amarillo City Transit have been altered and could change again depending on the virus.
“The Amarillo City Transit, they have a website, so check there if you are needing more information about the schedule,” said Stoughton.
Starting March 13, the Amarillo VA will be stopping traffic and to screen all people entering the campus, potentially causing delays along Amarillo Boulevard.
Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers are also taking precautions throughout the area.
“Basically, I have thought about if it does come to Amarillo. I’m thinking about, really considering not driving. Precautions are hand sanitizer, and also I have this, a mask,” said Uber and Lyft Driver Eddie Cunningham Jr.
Cunningham says this is his second job, and although he is taking the necessary steps like using hand sanitizer and washing hands, it does worry him.
“Although I like to definitely take care of other people, at the same point you have got to take care of yourself first, so you can take care of others,” said Cunningham.
After speaking with taxi and Lyft drivers at the airport, they say they probably won’t drive if a COVID-19 case is confirmed in our area. Others that rely on this job as their primary income will go to the extent of using barriers.
Uber recently said it will offer drivers and delivery people 14 days of paid sick leave if they fall ill with coronavirus or are placed in quarantine.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.