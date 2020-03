It is a very warm morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. Winds are breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph, Amarillo is seeing winds gusting up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly sunny. A strong cold front moves in overnight with temps dropping into the 40s tomorrow. Rain returns Friday with the possibility of wintry mix Friday night. We warm back into the 60s over the weekend.