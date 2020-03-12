Texas Tech cancels classes after spring break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is now among other universities in Texas that have cancelled its classes after spring break. Once classes resume, they will be online.
Classes on Thursday and Friday will go on as scheduled. Tech’s spring break is March 14-22.
A letter was sent to the Tech community on Thursday morning from the university’s president Lawrence Schovanec.
In the letter Schovanec wrote classes scheduled from March 23 to 27 are cancelled. After March 30, classes will resume online until further notice.
“The health and safety of all members of the Texas Tech University community are our primary concern. At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the Texas Tech University community, including those who are currently studying and working outside the United States,” Schovanec wrote in the letter. “As local, national, and global health recommendations shift to reduce the spread of the virus, we are taking steps that will help protect our community.“
The university’s IT division has also set up an online web page with information for faculty, staff and students to continue working and learning. That an be accessed here.
Most campus operations will go on as normal and the campus will remain open. Students are also allowed to stay on campus during spring break.
Faculty and staff will be on duty, but they are asked to consult with their chairs and supervisors for any other instructions.
Class cancellations come less than a day after the Texas Tech University Board of Regents issued a statement and said it has not cancelled any classes but is monitoring the coronavirus situation.
Tech will also release updated information later Thursday about some possible restrictions during Texas Tech Athletics events.
The university now joins Trinity University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, Baylor University, Prairie View A&M University, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas Christian University, the Alamo College District, Southwestern University, Texas A&M University and Rice University.
Those colleges and universities have implemented similar mandates, according to The Texas Tribune.
We understand that implementing these changes with such limited notice will have broad impacts on our community and will present challenges for all of us,” Schovanec wrote. “We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of all members of our community throughout this challenging situation. “
The full letter from Schovanec can be read here: Coronavirus Update:March 12, 2020
