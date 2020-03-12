Amarillo teenager arrested on warrants from alcohol related fatal crash in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department has arrested a teenager today on warrants for an alcohol related fatal crash in April of 2019.
18-year-old Joe Lawrence Rivera III was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.
On Sunday April 21, at around 9:37 p.m., officers responded to Dumas Highway and Hastings Avenue for a vehicle rollover.
According to APD, Rivera was driving at a high rate of speed, north on Dumas Highway, in a 2017 Corvette when he lost control of the car, left the road, hit a light pole, slid along the guardrail and drove off the overpass.
The car then struck the ground, slid up the cement embankment on the north side of the overpass over Hastings Avenue and struck the bottom of the south overpass.
The passenger, at the time of the crash, 17-year-old Andrea Elizalde, died on scene as a result of her injuries.
Another passenger, at the time of the crash, a 22-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver, Rivera, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
