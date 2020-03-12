Teen wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teenager is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Potter County.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 18-year-old Isaac Arthur Botello is this week’s fugitive, and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Botello is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 183 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
