Teen wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Potter County
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 12, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 8:27 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teenager is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Potter County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 18-year-old Isaac Arthur Botello is this week’s fugitive, and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Botello is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 183 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, March 12, 2020

