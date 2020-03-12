Some Texas, New Mexico sports championships to continue without fans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the concern over the spread of the coronavirus, some Texas and New Mexico sports championships will continue without fans.
According to West Texas A&M University, the NCAA has announced all upcoming championships will be closed to the general public.
This includes the upcoming Division II Men’s Basketball South Central Region Championship that will be held at WTAMU. The championship will be played as scheduled on March 14-17.
Refunds for tickets purchased in advance by credit card will be completed no later than March 24. However, if you have any questions about a refund, you can email ticketoffice@wtamu.edu.
If you would still like to watch the games, you can do so by tuning in to GoBuffsGo.com.
The 2020 NMAA State basketball Championships will also move forward without fans.
Games will be played as scheduled. However, only team members, officials and essential facility and tournament workers will be allowed in the buildings.
All of the semifinals and finals will be broadcast live here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.