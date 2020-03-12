Schools taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While there are no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the area, schools are still taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Amarillo ISD has suspended out-of-state travel for students and staff as well as travel outside a 300 mile radius of Amarillo until further notice.
Clovis Municipal Schools announced they will operate on an instruction only basis. This means all events, functions and travel will be suspended.
Eastern New Mexico University has decided to extend the university’s spring break through Sunday, March 22. All classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23.
However, ENMU’s in-person classes will then be transferred to an online or alternative format.
ENMU employees should report to work as usual on Monday, Marxch 16 unless otherwise directed by a supervisor.
All large events and gatherings sponsored by ENMU or scheduled on university facilities are canceled through Wednesday, April 15.
ENMU also has plans in place to address the needs of students residing on campus. Students are encouraged to remain home. Student residents are strongly encouraged practice social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures.
