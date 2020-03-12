School districts across Texas Panhandle improving cleaning efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road is just one area district preparing and trying it’s best to prevent cases of the coronavirus.
“We have a pandemic plan specifically for corona, and right now we’re at a level one alert status. All that means for a school is, we’re monitoring our attendance, we’re monitoring those students who are sick, if they’re sick, encouraging them not to come to school, to wash their hands before lunch, after they use the restroom, before recess, anything like that and just general good prevention tips for them,” said Kim Franks, district nurse and student health services coordinator at River Road ISD.
With signs like these posted around the campus, some school’s goals are not only to prevent the virus, but to inform their students of what it could look like.
“What it seems like is, that kids probably are getting the virus, they’re just getting really mild symptoms. Where that becomes a problem is. where that is a mild symptom in a child, is something that could actually become a life threatening problem in an older person. We see kids are getting infected, but they’re just not getting very sick,” said Dr. Todd Bell, pediatrician at Texas Tech Physicians.
While there has been talk of the virus being able to survive for days, Texas Tech says it typically dies in one day.
“This type of virus, usually actually just dies on it’s own as it dries out. We think of viruses like this drying out and dying within 24 hours on any hard surface. Now there is a little bit of a question with this virus, and it is a new virus so it may be safe to stretch that out to three days, but it’s not something that’s going to be sticking around forever and ever,” said Dr. Bell.
Dr. Bell says the typical disinfectant you would use to clean your house will kill the virus, and the best way to disinfect your clothes is to wash them.
“There’s a long list of different types of disinfectants that are going to be very effective on getting rid of the virus on different hard surfaces,” said Dr. Bell.
Multiple area districts such as Canyon, Perryton and Borger are increasing the number of times classrooms, buses, lockers and surface touch areas are sanitized per day.
Bushland ISD has even purchased an electro-static sprayer to clean its district everyday after school.
“I’m very confident that what our schools are doing is more than adequate to get rid of any virus on those hard surfaces,” said Dr. Bell.
Clovis ISD has cancelled all extra circular activities.
Adrian ISD has cancelled school for tomorrow due to students being absent with strep and the flu but will resume after spring break.
