N.M. Health Secretary issues public order to suspend mass gatherings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Health Secretary issued a public order temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the public health order defines mass gatherings as events that bring together 100 or more people in a single room or connected space like auditoriums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.
However, airports, mass transit, shopping malls, shelters, retail and grocery stores, offices and businesses, courthouses, educational institutions, child-care centers, health care facilities and other congregate care facilities and places of worship are all exempt from the order.
The Health Department reported the state’s first four confirmed COVID-19 cases, prompting Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare a public health emergency.
The emergency order gives the state financial flexibility and access to emergency resources to fight the potential spread of the virus and minimize public health risks for New Mexicans.
