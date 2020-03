Three of our firefighters headed to Beaver, OK These boys were there in the mist of the fire and all that lost so much!! 🔥🔥They have hearts as big as Texas, and have been gathering the hay this week for those that are need!! Several of Mobeetie folks have donated the hay, trailers, pickups, and fuel to haul that way. Thank you boys, and all that have donated. That’s what we are all about ❤️🚒🧑‍🚒🇺🇸