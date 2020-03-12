Long Wooden Spoon hosting St. Patrick’s Day event to support the 100 Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Long Wooden Spoon Brewery is hosting a benefit to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and support the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
It is set for this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the brewery, located at 4098 Business Park Dr.
The evening will be filled with good food, beer and Irish hospitality.
Entry fee is $10 and the first 100 people will receive a limited edition glass.
The menu includes Irish stew, Dublin coddle and Sheppard’s pie.
The 100 Club supports first responders in the top 26 Panhandle counties.
It is funded by private donations from members with membership costing $100 per year.
