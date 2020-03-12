Jury finds Clovis man guilty of attacking man in sleep

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Curry County jury found a man guilty of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Matthew Armendariz, of Clovis, is convicted of the second degree felony and third degree felony charges.
Matthew’s brother, Eleazar, was convicted in September of 2019 for the same incident and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
On Dec. 2, 2018, the brothers entered their mother’s home without permission and attacked a man while he was asleep in bed.
Their mother was also injured while trying to stop the attack.
The man received injuries, including broken ribs, contusions, bruises and a perforated lung.
The brothers fled the scene afterwards and a few days later, Clovis Police Department arrested Matthew.
Matthew was ordered to a 60-day diagnostic evaluation so the court could determine the sentencing.
He is facing a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.
Sentencing will begin after the evaluation.
Until then, he will remain in custody on a no-bond hold.
