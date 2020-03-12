Hutchinson County authorities searching for suspect after attempted kidnapping in Fritch

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for an attempted kidnapping that happened Wednesday in Fritch.
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office said last night around 10:30 p.m., a deputy responded to the Sage Mesa neighborhood in reference to the attempted kidnapping.
A female juvenile went outside to get something out of her vehicle when an unknown man approached her.
The girl was able to fight him off by kicking and screaming for help, causing him to flee on foot.
He is described as white or Hispanic, about 5 to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 to 170 pounds.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.
If you have any details of this incident, please call the sheriff’s office at (806) 274-6343.
The sheriff’s office is also advising residents to be aware of any suspicious activity.
