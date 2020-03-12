Event cancellations in the Texas Panhandle due to coronavirus precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As communities begin to practice social distancing or avoid large gatherings in response to the coronavirus, some events in the area have been postponed or canceled.
Below is a list of event cancellations:
- The one hour Auxin Specific Applicator Training at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center for March 13 has been canceled.
- Habitat for Humanity International has suspended all domestic travel, which will include the remaining two weeks of the Amarillo Habitat Collegiate Challenge Program.
- Amarillo ISD has suspended out-of-state travel for students and staff as well as travel outside a 300 mile radius of Amarillo until further notice.
While some Texas and New Mexico sports championships will continue, they will be closed to the general public.
If you would like your event added to the list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.