2020 Census invitations sent out today, why it’s important to fill them out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Census is underway, and a Media Specialist for the Census Bureau explains how to respond and why it’s important.
“Many people are receiving their invitations already through the mail, and this is all across the country,” said Oscar Arriaga, media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. “It begins today, and this goes through March the 20 where people are invited to respond online or by phone.”
There are many methods to responding to the Census because of the impact it has on the community.
“The purpose of the census is for the right amounts and fair amounts of representation in our districts and our legislatives and also for seats in Congress,” said Arriaga.
If you did not receive the first invitation, more will come by mail to your address until a response is recorded.
“If they don’t respond, they will receive another postcard as a reminder,” said Arriaga. “Needless to say, if people still don’t answer or fill out the Census form, a Census taker will arrive at their house and of course knock on the door and help them fill out that questionnaire.”
Filling out this questionnaire is ideal, since it helps provide local funding.
“We want everyone to respond so that fair amounts of billions of dollars that will come back every year to provide more funding for those programs," said Arriaga.
Panhandle PBS touches on how they are working together to ensure people get the resources they need.
"I think it’s incredible in the community, that all of the local radio and TV stations and all of the media organizations can come together with a collaboration like this and use all of our resources to inform our community about how important the Census is, " said Kyle Arrant, director of operations at PBS Panhandle FM 90.
The goal of these media outlets is to ensure everyone records their response to help determine the future of their community.
“Our mission here is to educate and inform our audience what the census does, who it affects, what services it affects and how it can benefit our community with a complete count,” said Arrant.
