Cancelling of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo affecting students across Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show due to Coronavirus concerns, our Texas Panhandle participants have been seriously impacted.
This event is something many Panhandle students look forward to and prepare for all year long.
“We’ve had multiple kids take part in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for many many years, and I’ve been a county agent, and countless families and exhibitors have participated, not only in the livestock show, but we’ve had kids participate in other contests and other competitions,” said J.D. Ragland, county extension agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife and Extension Service.
Many families invest large amounts of their own money getting to Houston every year, and many of them rely on the Livestock Show as a chance to win back some of those funds.
High school seniors also compete for scholarship money and spend a lot of their time throughout the year preparing their animals for the show in hopes of winning money to further their education.
“These families spend feed bills after feed bills to house their animals sometimes. The fuel to get down to Houston from the Panhandle, that’s 650 miles, and then not being able to show at all, to try to get to a good sale slot to bring some of that money back, and as well as the seniors being able to go get scholarships, all of that," said Rachel Berry, county extension agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife Service.
Ragland says having to change plans so abruptly was very difficult for many Panhandle residents, as some families were already in Houston showing off their livestock. Some were in route, and some were literally packing to get on the road.
“We had families that were en route and transit to the show. They simply got the call and turned around and came back home, and we had others that were there on sight that were told by the end of the day they would have to vacate the facility," Ragland said.
Not only are the participating families seeing a major impact, but the entire city of Houston is suffering economically from the decision to cancel this event.
“The Rodeo itself, the concerts, the entertainers, the concerts that they have, the vendors that are at the show, I mean, it’s impacting everyone," Ragland said. “Sure we’re concerned about the health issue and safety of human beings, but, also we’re disappointed that we’re not going to be able to go this year."
FFA’s across the Panhandle are now hoping the Livestock Show in Austin will still go on, and that decision is still being determined.
