Cancelling of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo affecting students across Panhandle

“These families spend feed bills after feed bills to house their animals sometimes. The fuel to get down to Houston from the Panhandle, that’s 650 miles, and then not being able to show at all, to try to get to a good sale slot to bring some of that money back, and as well as the seniors being able to go get scholarships, all of that," said Rachel Berry, county extension agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife Service.