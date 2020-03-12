Amarillo senior living facilities take precautionary measures to protect residents from coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The President strongly advised that nursing homes suspend all medically unnecessary visits, but most local nursing homes have already started that process before tonight’s address.
At this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Texas Panhandle, but many senior living facilities are either limiting visitors or not allowing visitors at all.
One viewer is unhappy about what he calls the “extreme measures," as he is not allowed to see his loved one at the moment. He typically buys groceries and picks up laundry on Thursdays, but now that routine is interrupted.
“It’s the visitation. Especially if you are in a home like that, you want to see your loved ones.” he said.
A statement released last night by Landmark of Amarillo, a rehabilitation and nursing center, says:
Beginning today at noon, Hillside Heights is no longer allow visitation.
“They told them not to do any, they couldn’t order food out. A lot of them love their pizza, you know, and they are not allowed to order pizza, because they are not going to let them people in.”
Other locations are adding new requirements for visitors.
“We’re currently limiting our guests to immediate family, and we also have information booklets at the front door asking people to fill out a travel form. Hand sanitizer, hand washing is key. Then, also we are taking temperatures of any guest, and we are taking residents daily temperatures,” said Tiffany Johnson, director of health services at The Reserve at Amarillo.
These new measures are not put in place to add fear, but to simply keep people safe.
“We are taking precautions so that we don’t get our residents sick. Our high risk people are elderly and young children, so that is why we are taking these precautions,” said Johnson.
Baptist Community Services has also cancelled all scheduled activities as well as added more cleaning requirements. They are also not allowing anyone in the facility who is not feeling well, including staff.
Other locations in the Panhandle are also taking precautionary measures even though COVID-19 is not here.
The Hereford Regional Medical Center has cancelled all scheduled community events. They are not permitting any visitors in the hospital or clinic at this time.
