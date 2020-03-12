Amarillo health professionals say it’s time to talk to children about Coronavirus

“They’re [children] hearing things on the news and there can be a lot of scary information out there,” said Northwest Texas Healthcare System ER Medical Director of Freestanding Emergency Rooms Dr. Frederick Poage. “I think it’s important to make sure that we’re keeping a very clear head about these things and letting them [children] know that as of right now, Coronavirus is affecting more adults and older people than it is children. There are a very small number of reports, that we do have out of China, that show that kids that are getting infected are having a better outcome and they’re not being affected as severely.”