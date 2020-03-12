Amarillo health professionals say it’s time to talk to children about Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coronavirus concerns continue to rise around the world and parents may have noticed their children are asking more questions about their safety.
Many parents are wondering how to bring up the epidemic in a way that will be reassuring and not make children more worried than they already may be.
Region 16 counselors gave advice on how to approach speaking with children about Coronavirus concerns:
- Don’t be afraid of the Coronavirus
- Try not to overwhelm children with information and only answer the questions they’re concerned about
- Ask what the child has heard about the virus and how they feel about it
- Deal with your own anxiety about the virus because children will notice your anxiety
- Be reassuring that you are working to keep them safe and explain how they can keep themselves safe (hand washing, coughing in their elbow, etc.)
Medical professionals in Amarillo agree that it’s time to have a talk with children about COVID-19.
“They’re [children] hearing things on the news and there can be a lot of scary information out there,” said Northwest Texas Healthcare System ER Medical Director of Freestanding Emergency Rooms Dr. Frederick Poage. “I think it’s important to make sure that we’re keeping a very clear head about these things and letting them [children] know that as of right now, Coronavirus is affecting more adults and older people than it is children. There are a very small number of reports, that we do have out of China, that show that kids that are getting infected are having a better outcome and they’re not being affected as severely.”
Dr. Poage mentioned to also ask children to be leaders and remind their peers to wash their hands, cough in their elbow as well as maintain social distance to help prevent the virus as a community.
