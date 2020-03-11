Woman wanted on charges for choking person, family violence and criminal mischief in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities are searching for a woman wanted on charges for choking and injuring a person and criminal mischief.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Othoria Hopes is wanted on three charges, including aggregated criminal mischief of more than $1,500 but less than $20,000, assaulting a family member by impeding breath or air circulation, and assault causing bodily injury in family violence.
Hopes is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.