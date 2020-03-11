Woman arrested after claiming to be Beyoncé in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KFDA) - A woman was arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico after police said she stole a vehicle and later claimed to be pop singer Beyoncé Knowles.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that 48-year-old Surena Henry was arrested Saturday morning when an officer spotted a vehicle that looked similar to a recently stolen vehicle.
Court documents show Henry ignored the officer’s orders to pull over onto the side of the road and instead later parked in front of her home.
While speaking with the officer, she told him she was Beyoncé.
Henry is facing charges with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an arrest.
It is unknown if she has an attorney.
