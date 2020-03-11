Watoto Children’s Choir to perform, share stories in Canyon, Plainview, Tucumcari

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Watoto Children’s Choir will be performing three shows in our area this month.
The choir, made of 16 orphans from Uganda, will perform and share their stories in Canyon, Plainview and Tucumcari, New Mexico next week.
The choir has performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, the United Nations and is also featured on Christ Tomlin’s album “Hello, Love.”
The choir shines light on Africa’s orphaned children while traveling the world.
They advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty and war.
The choir is part of a leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which cares for more than 3,000 children.
Check out the dates and times below:
- In Canyon at 10:30 a.m. in the Summit Church, located at 2008 12th Ave.
- In Tucumcari at 6:30 p.m. in the Tucumcari High School auditorium, located at 1100 S. 7th St.
- In Plainview at 7:00 p.m. in the First Assembly of God, located at 1300 N. Interstate 70.
