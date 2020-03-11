United Supermarkets applying purchase limit on illness prevention products

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets has applied purchase limits on illness prevention products due to the Coronavirus.
All 94 United Supermarkets across Texas and New Mexico have implemented the purchase limits to ensure all shoppers have access to the products they need.
Item limits are on products such as liquid bleach, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and sprays, toilet paper and paper towels.
These are the items that tend to be very popular anytime there’s a viral outbreak.
Because of the unexpected spike in demand, it takes time for supply chains to catch up.
United Family Communications and Community Engagement Manager Nancy Sharp said there is no reason for anyone to panic or make panic purchases.
“As a company, we’ve just decided that this is the best thing for us to ensure that we have the products that our guests need when they want them," said Matt Edwards, the store director at Market Street United. "The supply chain has to have time to catch up to the unexpected spikes in demand. For us, it’s about being a good neighbor. United, Market Street and Amigos, we’ve always prided ourselves on having the items that our guests want and being in stock in those products so this is just to ensure that we’re able to stay in stock.”
As of Wednesday, other Amarillo supermarkets, such as Fiesta Foods, are not putting price limits on their items.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.