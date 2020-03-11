United Supermarkets applying purchase limit on illness prevention products

“As a company, we’ve just decided that this is the best thing for us to ensure that we have the products that our guests need when they want them," said Matt Edwards, the store director at Market Street United. "The supply chain has to have time to catch up to the unexpected spikes in demand. For us, it’s about being a good neighbor. United, Market Street and Amigos, we’ve always prided ourselves on having the items that our guests want and being in stock in those products so this is just to ensure that we’re able to stay in stock.”