UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 4-month-old near Fort Worth

RIVER OAKS, Texas (KFDA) - An Amber Alert has been canceled Wednesday morning for a baby near Fort Worth.
The River Oaks Police Department said four-month-old Mia Negrete was located safe and sound
Authorities were searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores, both believed to be connected with the abduction.
Davidson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothes and is on crutches with a broken foot with metal pins.
Flores is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
The two women are known to be driving a white Nissan Frontier four wheel drive with unknown Texas license plates.
They were last heard from in River Oaks.
Authorities had believed the child was in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding the child abduction, call the River Oaks Police Department at (817) 6226-6770 or 911.
