Man arrested after killing one man and injuring another yesterday at Amarillo motel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after a shooting incident at an Amarillo motel yesterday that left one man dead and another critically injured.
Yesterday, March 10, at around 4:23 p.m., officers were called about a shooting at Americas Best Value Inn.
When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
One man, later identified as 25-year-old Laymon Johnson, died on scene from his injuries.
The other man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
According to APD, the families of the victims were notified.
The suspect of the shooting was found in another room in the same motel and arrested.
33-year-old Eric Emmanuel Hernandez was later booked into Potter County Jail for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The APD Homicide Unit is still investigating this case.
