Early childhood educators in Amarillo working to provide better child care.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early childhood educators throughout Amarillo and the state are working together to improve child care and it's affordability.
“What we know is 80 percent of our brains are wired by the time we’re three so there’s a lot we can do better in the state of Texas to really support families with young children and really set children up for success in school and in life down the road,” said Jill Goodrich, executive director of Opportunity School.
The Children at Risk organization says one in five children under the age of five in Amarillo are living in poverty.
This impacts the quality of education these children receive.
The discussion among educators is how they can use government funding in the most efficient way.
“The conversation we are having here is, how do we continue to best utilize those dollars so that we are impacting the quality of care that children from low income families are receiving,” said Nneka Ibekwe, director of early education at Children at Risk.
Not only does child care impact the life of a child, but Amarillo’s Operation First Five says it has influence on the workforce of the city.
“When companies provide child care, employee’s absences decrease by up to 30 percent, and job turnover declines by as much as 60 percent,” said Victoria Hughes, Operation First Five facilitator.
Providing higher quality and affordable child care is planned to have an impact on not just the present workforce but also better the city’s future workforce.
“This is not just thinking about the importance of childcare quality, but it’s also an issue of strengthening our workforce. Yes, our workforce for today, supporting the parents who have children in care, but it’s also building a foundation for our children who will be in the workforce in the future,” said Hughes.
