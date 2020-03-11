Warm temperatures and lighter winds have resulted in a great day in our area. Similar conditions will return tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s and fairly light winds. Major changes, however, can be expected on Friday with much colder air and rain likely. Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s Friday with a cold rain for most of the area and a possibility for sleet and snow in the north.
Doppler Dave Says Our Nice March Weather Is About To Be Interrupted
