Amarillo’s Senior Citizens Association finally gets new building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association has found a new location as the deadline approaches to move out of their current space at Amarillo College.
September 30 is the last day the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will occupy the space they have been in for nearly 50 years at Amarillo College.
They are excited to have found a new place, but renovations will cost around $1.5 to $2 million, as they have to gut the building and add a kitchen big enough to feed all those who come for lunch. Currently, they feed about 100 people per day.
“We so excited that now we have a place to go, but we certainly need to raise funds now towards the remodeling of it so that it can accommodate all of our activities,” said ASCA Member Barbara Cromer.
There are currently two fundraisers in place, and you can expect a dinner event like their Valentines dinner at least once every other month.
“We’re raffling off this quilt, and the tickets, of course, are $1 a piece, or six for $5. We will do the drawing August the 14th at noon here in the lunch room. Then we are also having a garage sale in April,” said Cromer.
A lot needs to be done for the new building to be completed by their move out date.
“We absolutely need people that know how to do things, maybe to volunteer either to donate their time or supplies or materials or whatever they can. It’s going to be a big undertaking to remodel that place,” said Cromer.
The building is currently owned by Potter County, but it is not being used. It is on Historic Route 66, in the San Jacinto area, which the judge says is a win for everyone involved.
It’s a new building for them and one less vacant building in the area which will help spruce up the neighborhood. Bob Manning is working on finding funding, as he has done for other organizations in the area.
He told Judge Tanner “I’m going to raise the money, you tell me how much you want. We haven’t done that yet, so it’s not going to be a lot of money because he’s, you know, doing the fundraising, and we don’t want to charge them a lot of money. The building is empty, it has been empty for years, and it’s going to be put to good use, so we’re happy about that,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.
If you would like to buy tickets for the raffle or donate items for the garage sale, you can visit the Amarillo Seniors Citizens office.
The building has a large parking lot and a bus stop right out front for those who do not drive. The building has not yet been purchased, but they plan to make it official later this month.
