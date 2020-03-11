Amarillo’s Neighborhub program launching 2 new programs to help seniors over 50

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Neighborhub program continues to help seniors over the age of 50 through the launch of two new programs.
The goal of the Neighborhub program is to ensure our active adults over the age of 50 can easily navigate their way through our community.
“The Neighborhub is, like I said, an online website," said Neighborhub Coordinator Joslyn Harney. "It has a calendar of events which has events, happenings, concerts, things that active adults 50 and over are interested in and also activities that that age group would be interested in doing with their grandchildren.”
Now the Neighborhub is ready to launch their learning program that is geared toward helping active adults get involved around the community and learn what it takes to live a healthy and active retired lifestyle.
“They are going to learn that they’re not alone," Harney said. “That, as we begin to age, we actually have more in common than maybe we did in our younger years, in our 30s, 40s even 50s, because we’re all going through basically the same things, our bodies are aging, and we have differing medical needs.”
The Launch and Learn program will also target the children of our active adults over 50, because Neighborhub representatives believe it’s important for the children to be able to care for their aging parents as well.
“Lots of times, our children don’t know the resources that are available to us as we age. The other part of that is that sometimes our children just don’t think that we’re going to get old," Harney said. “Sometimes we don’t think we’re going to get old, and it’s important that they understand and are aware of the resources.”
But that's not all The Neighborhub has planned for our seniors. This program is also ready to launch their partnership with Amarillo's Public Library to continue helping seniors stay active in the community.
“The Amarillo Public Library and the Parks and Recs Department, especially Joslyn Harney and the Neighborhub portion of the Parks and Recs department, are partnering together on a series of programs to encourage people to read Elderhood by Louise Erison, and to also find out what resources are available not only through the Neighborhub but throughout our community," said Cynthia Hunt, Amarillo Public Libraries library program specialist.
Harney says, all in all, the goal is to help seniors find the joy in aging, as it can be one of the most special times in a person’s life.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.