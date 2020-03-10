WTAMU discourages spring break travel amid coronavirus concerns

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has canceled all university-sponsored international travel amid concerns of the coronavirus.
In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, President Walter Wendler released some precautions the university is taking in response to the spread of COVID-19.
While university-sponsored international travel has been canceled, the university recommends that students, faculty and staff suspend plans for university-sponsored domestic travel.
For travel that is not sponsored by the university, WTAMU recommends students, faculty and staff cancel impending international and domestic travel plans, particularly related to spring break.
Travel to an infected area could result in a 14 day quarantine upon return.
The academic deans are also working on online options for courses during this time.
