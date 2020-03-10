Warmer temps on the way

It is starting off to be a mild morning with temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Skies are partly cloudy this morning and will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will warm well above normal in the 70s. We stay in the 70s through mid week. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with temps dropping into the 40s. Rain will be possible on Friday with rain and wintry mix possible Friday night. We warm up and dry out over the weekend.