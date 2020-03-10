Randall County Master Gardeners beginning new spring gardening training series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Master Gardeners presents its first training of their new series called ‘Gardening with the Masters’ tonight.
The series consists of 6 weekly classes, covering Panhandle gardening, each being one hour and 15 minutes long for a one-time $20 fee.
Classes will be each Tuesday through April 14, excluding March 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center auditorium located at 6500 west Amarillo Boulevard.
No pre-registration is required for the classes.
Below are the class topics and instructors for each day of the series:
- March 10: Xeriscape Gardening with Neal Hinders
- March 17: No session this week
- March 24: Vegetables and Herbs with Ken and Geneva Chrostowski and Tomatoes with Cindy Sewell
- March 31: Gardening from seeds with Tommy Mason and Melinda Gloe and Efficient Irrigation with Roger Gloe
- April 7: Landscape Design with Barbara Harrington
- April 14: Shrubs and Ornamental Grasses with Andi Wardlaw
For more information about the courses you can call Barbara Harrington at 806-674-0046 or Andi Wardlaw at 806-681-5416.
