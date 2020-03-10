Randall County Master Gardeners beginning new spring gardening training series

Randall County Master Gardeners beginning new spring gardening training series
Randall County Master Gardeners presents its first training of their new series called ‘Gardening with the Masters’ tonight.
By Madison Carson | March 10, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 2:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Master Gardeners presents its first training of their new series called ‘Gardening with the Masters’ tonight.

The series consists of 6 weekly classes, covering Panhandle gardening, each being one hour and 15 minutes long for a one-time $20 fee.

Classes will be each Tuesday through April 14, excluding March 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center auditorium located at 6500 west Amarillo Boulevard.

No pre-registration is required for the classes.

Below are the class topics and instructors for each day of the series:

  • March 10: Xeriscape Gardening with Neal Hinders
  • March 17: No session this week
  • March 24: Vegetables and Herbs with Ken and Geneva Chrostowski and Tomatoes with Cindy Sewell
  • March 31: Gardening from seeds with Tommy Mason and Melinda Gloe and Efficient Irrigation with Roger Gloe
  • April 7: Landscape Design with Barbara Harrington
  • April 14: Shrubs and Ornamental Grasses with Andi Wardlaw

For more information about the courses you can call Barbara Harrington at 806-674-0046 or Andi Wardlaw at 806-681-5416.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.