New $9 million Xcel Energy substation to boost power grid in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is set to build a new substation at 45th and South Western Street adding capacity for new businesses and residential growth through west Amarillo.
The $9 million upgrade involves construction of the new substation and directing existing and new feeder lines into this new power source.
The foundation has already been poured and equipment is being delivered in anticipation of June 1 being the first day of service.
“Upgrading existing substations and building new ones not only make our service more reliable today but prepare us for ongoing economic growth,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy Texas. “The Western Street project is one of many initiatives we’ve undertaken to improve the transmission and distribution grid throughout all sections of the city, and we’ve got more to come.”
Transmission lines transport electricity from nearby power plants into the city.
Substations transform electricity into lower voltages and send it along distribution lines located up and down city streets and alleys.
Commercial growth in west Amarillo has taken up more of the system’s capacity over the years, and a new substation with upgraded lines means more electricity can flow to homes and businesses.
In the event of outages, Xcel has more options to quickly reroute to restore customers’ power in less time.
