New breathing equipment being purchased for Amarillo’s Public Safety Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to maximize the best safety measures, Amarillo’s Public Safety Department is replacing all of their current breathing equipment with brand new ones.
As of right now, the Amarillo Fire and Police Department is using the SCBA firefighter airpack to provide breathing air during life threatening situations, but both departments believe an upgrade on this equipment was necessary.
“The current equipment wasn’t unsafe, it was just getting old and is no longer going to be supported in the coming years," said Sam Baucom, deputy fire chief for support divisions.
The current breathing apparatuses being used are said to not have anything technically wrong with them, but they are aging, and the new equipment is being identified as the best product to use for Amarillo’s Public Safety Department.
Both departments will be spending a combined $1.3 million on the new breathing equipment, and the new models have undergone an 18 month extensive research and testing process to make sure they are the best fit.
“They’ve been certified through the National Fire Protection Association’s process, third party process through underwriter laboratories, and it’s very important that the equipment is certified and tested so it is safe for operations in those extreme hazardous environments that firefighters are subjected to," said Baucom.
While APD didn’t purchase near as many models as AFD, it was important for them to update their equipment as well, as they are also subject to very hazardous situations.
“If they get into a situation where they’re out on a potential bomb, and then they run across some type of chemical device that gets released, if that’s suspected up front, they want to have those on and be ready and be prepared so that they don’t get exposed to some hazardous chemicals that are airborne," said Ken Funtek, assistant chief of Amarillo Police Department.
The new equipment comes with some significant changes.
“Another change is in the heads display system," said Baucom. “So it’s a little more vibrant, and the heads up display tells the firefighter how much air they have remaining. It will also tell them things such as a system in the command vehicles, where if we need to recall a firefighter out a burning building, we can send a signal to an individual firefighter or crew or to the entire team that’s inside of the fire.”
The new breathing apparatuses will be ready for use within the next 90 days.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.