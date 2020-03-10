Hutchinson County to implement new Crime Stoppers program

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping their newly approved Crime Stoppers program will help them find people with warrants and solve high profile crimes and narcotic cases where people don’t typically send in tips.
This new Crime Stoppers program would serve only Hutchinson County. It’s something the department has been wanting for a while.
They are hoping to have it up and running by this summer.
You will soon start to see social media posts of mug shots or videos and descriptions of crime and even shared here on NewsChannel 10.
“We’ve actually been working on it a while. I’ve been in office since January of ’17, and I believe it was like March of ’17 we started trying to get it going,” said Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker.
Crime Stoppers programs have done well in other locations such as Amarillo, so they hope this program will help them solve more crimes in their area.
“I think it is going to help the community build that link between law enforcement and the citizens, so they are able to report crimes that they wouldn’t report on a day to day basis,” said Victor Vargas, corporal with Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
In the past, there was a similar Crime Stoppers program in the Hutchinson County area which later disbanded due to lack of funding.
“We’ve had one a while back, but they lost their 501c3 status through the state, so they weren’t getting any probation fees. It was a multi-agency called the Hutchinson Hansford County Crime Stoppers,” said Vargas.
For now the program is being funded by the community, but in the future, they are hoping to have more options.
“For right now the funding is coming from donations. It can come from probation fees, but we have to be a 501c3 non-profit, and we have to be approved by the state to do that,” said Vargas.
If you would like to donate to the Hutchinson County Crime Stoppers reward fund, you can call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Corporal Vargas.
They hope this program is successful, and they will be able to solve all crimes in the area with recognition from the state.
