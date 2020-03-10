City of Amarillo representatives to answer questions with new Facebook Live series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can now ask the City of Amarillo and guest speakers any questions regarding a monthly featured topic with their new series called ‘Ask Us Anything.’
“It’s our first Facebook live series that we’re going to do,” said Jesse Melson, marketing manager at City of Amarillo. “It’s really just a way for us to engage with citizens and help open a dialogue up for city departments. Basically citizens can ask questions and send in questions during the live video and find out more about those topics and events coming up with each department.”
The Facebook live series will occur each month and engage the community to help answer their questions on various topics happening locally.
“We’re really just trying to push departments out to the public and let citizens know what we do for the community, and the library is a really good first one, I think, because they have a lot of good programs with the youth of the community and citizens,” said Melson.
The library also serves as a push factor for kids to become more engaged in reading through different programs.
They’re doing book madness which is a way to get kids involved with reading, so it kind of plays off the March Madness the NBA does, so we thought that would be a fun first start for the live series," said Melson.
Since local public libraries are the first department to be featured, the director of library services wants the community to dive deeper into the other resources the library has to offer.
“We encourage people to come out to the library and check things out for themselves, not only check out books but programs and services as we just welcome you here, and we want you to take advantage of all the resources that are available here for you here at the library,” said Amanda Barrera, director of library services.
You can send in questions by direct messaging the City of Amarillo on any of their social media platforms, commenting under their posts or sending an email to publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.