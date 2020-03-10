Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on construction site burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on a construction site burglary.
On Feb. 24, a construction site on Wallace Boulevard was burglarized.
Police say the suspects entered various trailers at the job site and took pieces of construction equipment and hand tools.
If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
