WT Men’s Basketball wins LSC title for third straight year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Entering the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Lone Star Conference Championship game, the No. 3 WT Men’s Basketball team (32-1, 22-1 LSC) trailed the No. 9 St. Edwards Hilltoppers (27-4, 19-4 LSC) by 13 points, shooting just 24-percent from the field.
In the 15 minutes between the conclusion of the first half and the beginning of the second, Head Coach Tom Brown walked into the Buffs’ locker room, took his jacket off, and told his team that they dug themselves into a hole. He said they were down 13 points, probably should’ve been down 25, but it’s a long game.
Well, as long as the first half felt for WT, who put up just 25 points in the first half, missing 25 shots while making just eight, you could say the second half was one that just wouldn’t end for St. Edwards, who let the Buffs not only come back from 13 down, but take the lead by as much as 16 in the second half as WT shot close to 60-percent from the field.
For the third straight year and ninth time in program history, the Buffs won the LSC title, guaranteeing themselves a berth in the 2020 Division 2 NCAA tournament. They’ll host Regionals in Canyon, TX, as the team prepares and reflects on recent days.
Sophomore guard Qua Grant, who just the day prior, scored 32 points, had a slow start Sunday afternoon, scoring just four points, as fellow sophomore guard and LSC All-Tournament Team MVP Joel Murray scored just eight. They each would end the game in double digits, scoring 18 and 21 respectively. They were just two of five total players who ended the game in double-digit scoring, as Murray led the team with 21 points. Senior Jordan Collins made four of five shots from beyond the arc, serving as an energy booster for the team when they desperately needed jump starts during close moments in the second half.
The NCAA Division 2 Selection Show will air on ESPN Sunday night at 9 PM, where the Buffs will find out their seeding and future opponents.
