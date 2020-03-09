Workshop to help pet owners cope with loss of furry friend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pet owners can attend a workshop to help them cope with a loss of a furry friend.
The pet loss workshop is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the offices at BSA Hospices of the Southwest, located at 5211 S.W. 9th Ave.
The event, which is open to anyone who is grieving a beloved pet, will provide healthy ways to deal with the pain and come to terms with the death.
The workshop is sponsored by BSA Hospice of the Southwest, Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation and Olivia’s Angels.
Participants are asked to register beforehand.
To register, call (806) 356-0026 or go here.
