Residents rise from the rubble after fire burns in Beaver County

BEAVER, Texas (KFDA) - After the 412 Fire left parts of Beaver County charred, residents are rising from the rubble.
The 412 Fire ignited Saturday, burning more than 30,000 acres and causing families in Beaver and Fargon to evacuate their homes.
On Sunday, fire crews from Oklahoma and the Kansas Forestry Services battled the blaze from the ground and in the air.
A resident in Beaver, Brooke Blanco, watched as multiple firetrucks fueled up and looked up towards the sky as helicopters flew above her to drop water on the flames.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Brooke said. “It was pretty incredible.”
When the fire first started, she wasn’t too concerned and watched as smoke rose from over the hills where she stood.
It was soon after that officials told her and others in the town to evacuate because the fire was headed in their direction.
Brooke and her family left, but her husband stayed behind to hose down the house.
After they took cover, Brooke’s brother called to tell her that her neighbor’s home became engulfed in flames. As the fire reached her yard, it didn’t touch the structure.
“I feel completely relieved," Brooke said. "Seeing mine standing was just a huge relief and I’m thankful my husband was here to protect it because I do think had he not that it would look like the house on the street.”
Another Beaver resident and her daughter were in Liberal, Kansas when they found out about the quickly-spreading fire.
With just about a week of living in her new home, Mary Costner and her family were told to evacuate it because of the fire danger.
“I was just so scared,” Costner said. “I had never been through anything like this before. I didn’t know if my house was still going to be standing.”
After the fire died down, she went back to her house to see the damage.
While her lawn was charred and black and other houses on the street were a total loss, hers was still intact.
Brooke said many residents are still in shock because everyone knows where each other lives.
“Every time I walk outside and look around it takes my breath away,” Brooke said. “It’s not as bad as what a lot of people are saying as far as the (the number of) structures (being destroyed) but it’s bad to us. There is a lot of damage. It’s hard to look at Facebook right now when you’re in the middle of it. It’s a whole different story whenever it was your house, when you were the one waiting to see if you had a house.”
