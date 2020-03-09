Rain helps crews battle fire in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews and Oklahoma officials continue to mop-up the 412 fire in Beaver County today.
The Oklahoma Forestry Service said light rain assisted firefighters as they continue to work the fire.
The fire has burned 29,120 acres and is about 50 percent contained.
Over the weekend, residents in Beaver and Forgan were told to evacuate.
While the damage assessment is pending, officials said some structures were lost in the fire.
Residents are asked not to try to return to burned homes at this time.
