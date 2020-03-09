Memphis ISD students look forward to new trade school after district receives technology grant

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Students at Memphis ISD are looking forward to a life changing program with the help of a $100,000 technology grant.
“We’re trying to train our youth for jobs," said Memphis ISD Superintendent William Alexander. "They could easily open a business here in Memphis. Right now we have a need for those type of businesses.”
This trade school will prepare students to enter the workforce straight out of high school. Superintendent William Alexander learned more after speaking with the President at the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas.
I was in a meeting and Robert Kaplan was speaking and he was talking about the trends in Texas, and he said in the next few years, we’re going to have a shortage of carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and welders," said Alexander.
This shortage provides an opportunity for students to join the trade of their choice, as well as be financially secure.
“What we’re trying to do is get a jump on that and help our kids have that skill in case they want to go to the city," said Alexander. "He said within the next few years, they’ll all be making over $100,000 per year.”
While the students have a bright job outlook, an agriculture teacher at Memphis High School is also excited for the difference this program will make on the students.
“We gain new students every year, and I’ve got some more next year that said they’re interested in signing up, so I think it’ll be great to help a lot kids to do something besides going to college. I’m not against that, but sometimes these careers make a difference in kids lives,” said Edd Bailey, Memphis High School agriculture teacher.
Students participating in this program will be of the first in the surrounding area to have a designated CTE school.
“I’ve had several former students when I used to teach ag here years ago that have made welders out in the real world and still doing that today and made a great living. That’s why we’re excited about it. A new phase for Memphis ISD,” said Bailey.
Memphis ISD is looking forward to developing their trade school opening this fall. This program will also feature evening classes to be extended to 19 to 25-year-olds who want to learn a trade.
