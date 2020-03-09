Learn how to stay safe during upcoming weather season with preparation event

A National Weather Service Preparedness event is set for Tuesday. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Vanessa Garcia | March 9, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated March 9 at 5:13 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can get prepared for the upcoming severe weather season in the Texas Panhandle at an event this week.

The Panhandle Independent Living Center and the National Weather Service are hosting the preparedness event on Tuesday, March 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the center, located at 417 S.W. 10th Ave.

Get weather education and learn about emergency planning for warnings and watches in order to stay safe from tornadoes, hail, severe thunderstorms and more.

The event is open to the public.

Posted by Panhandle Independent Living Center on Friday, March 6, 2020

